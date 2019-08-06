A Photo Gallery of Everything Awesome From the Vans US Open of Surfing

In case you’ve been living under a rock this past week, it’s been an eventful seven days in Huntington Beach for the Vans US Open of Surfing. Amidst the workshops, concerts, and board building, there were also waves ripped and champions crowned.

This past weekend, amid a fun pulse of south swell, Floridian Justin Quintal bagged his ninth Duct Tape Invitational victory (should we just change the name to the Quintal Classic, already?) on the men’s side of the event, while Hawaiian phenom Kelis Kaleopa’a cross stepped her way to her first DTI win. As for the shortboarders, elite rippers Yago Dora and Sage Erickson made short work of the Huntington peelers and claimed the top slots in this year’s event.

Check out the gallery below of Finals Day action, as well as a few highlights from earlier in the week.

