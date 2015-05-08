Photographer Terry Richardson turns up the heat with Anastasia Ashley





Photographer Terry Richardson has found a new muse in Anastasia Ashley. The big-wave surfer turned Instagram sensation posed for the controversial fashion and portraitist in a series of photos discovered on his website: Terry’s Diary.

Ashley, featured in—you guessed it—a bikini, strikes some suggestive poses with and without her surfboard for Richardson. This marks the second time we’ve seen the lensman collaborate with action sports athletes: Richardson has shot a number of editorial features for Red Bull, which included surfers Julian Wilson and Maya Gabeira, motobiker Robbie Maddison and snowboarder Louie Vito, and more.

While Ashley doesn’t shy away from creating waves on her own accord (here she is warming up for a heat) the collab, a bit unexpected, won’t come as a huge surprise to fans.

