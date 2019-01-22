



Photos by Pedro Gomes

Earlier this month, Hawaii’s best tube-riding specialists gathered on Oahu’s North Shore at the world’s most revered wave—Pipeline—for the 2019 Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.

For the fourth year running, the Shootout (historically a traditional surfing event) hosted the Pipeline SUP Invitational. Many of the sport’s hardest charging surfers including Mo Frietas, Zane Schweitzer, Bullet Obra, Tehotu Wong, Pomai Hoapili and others went toe-to-toe in what Hawaiian’s might deem four- to six-foot Pipeline. Photographer Pedro Gomes was on-hand to capture the action and shared a few of the scenes he captured during the contest.

“As a photographer, Pipeline is still the most beautiful wave in the world,” said Gomes. “It’s so close to the shore, that’s what makes it the best surf show on earth. It’s nice of Da Hui to make such a great event including all kind of surfing on the best wave in the world.”

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

