Power Pole Micro Anchor Long Term Field Test – This revolutionary stop stick will change the way you fish





“Game Changer,” “incredible,” “amazing.” These words have been so abused in lofty marketing campaigns and everyday lingo that their true meaning is lost. To me, there are very few new products that truly have changed the way I fish. Braided line and sensitive graphite rods are good examples. They’ve made fiberglass rods obsolete with the exception of a few specific applications.

When it comes to anchoring a kayak in shallow water, is Power Pole’s latest – the Micro – a game changer? To answer the question, we will have to look at how it has impacted anchoring and how it affects other aspects of kayak fishing. But first, for the unfamiliar, this description:

The Power Pole Micro Anchor is an electric stakeout system designed for kayaks and other lightweight boats up to 1,500 pounds. Mounting kits are available for many kayak makes. The Micro is effective in water as deep as 8 feet with Power Pole’s accessory spike. The product is at its best on the flats and for other shallow water fishing scenarios such as chasing largemouth along the shore.

The standard methods of stopping a kayak are less than ideal

If you kayak fish, you either use an anchor or stakeout pole to stop your kayak. It is a process. Both methods are effective in their own ways.

In my experience, coming to a stop with a stakeout pole has two possible outcomes: you stop quietly but not quickly or you stop quickly but make noise. This tradeoff is problematic in shallow water. Both are important.

If you don’t stop quickly you will most likely run over the fish that are in front of you hampering your ability to catch multiple fish. If you are hooked up, you risk getting dragged into structure where the fish can break off.

If you try to stop quickly, making noise is a certainty. Kayaks are like speaker boxes when anything bumps their hard plastic.

The same thing is true of a traditional anchor. You either take your time and slowly lower it, or gradually let out enough rope to come to a stop and hope it’s not too late, or you can toss it overboard and come to a stop only to alert every fish within 400 yards.

How the Power Pole Micro changes the process of stopping

The Power Pole Micro takes the ‘process’ out of stopping and keeps you focused on fishing. You double click a button that hangs from a lanyard around your neck and the Micro brings you to a complete stop. No distractions.

You might ask about noise. I have been using the Micro for about six months. It scarcely makes any noise. I have deployed the Micro and come to a halt within casting distance of tailing redfish without bothering them.

The fact that I experienced this in Tampa Bay is huge. If you ask any IFA or Flatsmasters Elite Pro, he will most likely tell you that the toughest and most educated redfish in the country live between Tampa Bay and Punta Gorda, Florida.

This might not seem that impressive to some casual, once-a-month fisherman, but to a competitive kayak angler who fishes at least once a week, stopping quickly, quietly, and without taking me mentally away from catching the fish in front of me is… Yes, I will say it. A game changer.

Stopping quickly and quietly has noticeably impacted the number of fish I can extract from an area, and I have found it incredibly helpful when fishing in the wind or current. Now I just go upwind of the series of potholes, shoreline or structure I want to work, Power Pole down until I am done working the area, then I Power Pole up to continue my drift, get to a new area, and repeat without wasting time or energy.

The Micro isn’t something simple that you can make yourself. It is high tech equipment with advanced features. For instance, in wave mode the Micro automatically pushes the stake down to make sure your kayak stays securely planted. Engaging wave mode takes one extra button click once the stake deploys.

The Micro can pair itself with your phone via Bluetooth or the C-Monster app. The app is used to update the Micro firmware version as well as adjust the anchor strength and anchor speed, right from the seat of your kayak. It can serve as a remote should you forget it at home like I did during the most recent Hard Core Kayak Angler’s Club Tournament. The C-Monster app saved my day.

The Micro will work with any ¾-inch stakeout pole. There’s no need to buy a new version of a product you already own. My preference is a Wang Anchor because of their extreme durability and great customer service.

As a boat owner as well as a kayaker, I love that I can use my Micro on my Dragonfly Emerger as well as my Hobie Pro Angler. It takes me about 30 seconds to swap it between my kayak and my boat.

Is there a downside?

I can only think of a few downsides. First, the cost: $600. It’s a bundle. The Micro draws power from a 12v battery, which you have to carry. If you need to transit a low bridge or mangrove tunnel, the spike must be removed.

When it comes to the battery, you have a variety of options. I previously used a small lawnmower battery until I discovered the Hobie Remco 12v battery. It fits the Hobie battery holder. Power Pole will be releasing a small 12 V lithium battery that will attach directly to the Micro, minimizing weight and solving the battery storage problem if you do not have a Hobie.

For a product that positively impacts the way I fish, the Micro is a no brainer to me. If you can’t afford it, start saving, because it is worth it. When you get one or try one, you will kick yourself that you waited so long.

The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

