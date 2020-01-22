How to Prevent (and Properly Treat) Hypothermia in the Backcountry

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Hypothermia is a medical emergency that occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat, causing a dangerously low body temperature.” A normal, healthy body temperature should average around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Hypothermia occurs when your body temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

While most people associate hypothermia with extreme cold environments, hypothermia can occur as a result of rain, wind, or water. Age, medical conditions, dehydration, alcohol use, and strenuous activity can all play a role in hypothermia, so it’s good to be prepared as it can strike during any season.