How to Prevent (and Properly Treat) Hypothermia in the Backcountry

How Heat Is Lost

The body loses heat in four different ways: evaporation, radiation, conduction, and convection. When you sweat, water evaporates from your skin, which can cause you to lose heat – during intense exercise 85% of body heat is lost through sweat. Wet clothes or heavy breathing can also cause the body to lose heat via evaporation. Radiation is the process of heat moving away from the body and typically occurs when temperatures drop below 68 degrees Fahrenheit—65% of body heat is lost via radiation. Conduction occurs when heat is lost from sleeping on a cold floor or from submersion in cold water—roughly 2% of body heat is lost as a result of air conduction. Lastly, convection occurs in heavy winds, causing the body to lose 10-15% of its heat.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!