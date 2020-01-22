How to Prevent (and Properly Treat) Hypothermia in the Backcountry

Precautionary Measures

When setting out on a backcountry trip it’s better to be over prepared than under prepared. Even if it’s warm and sunny when you start your hike, weather/conditions can change quickly in the mountains and you may soon be facing cool temperatures or find yourself caught in a rainstorm. Dress appropriately. Heading out in shorts and a t-shirt is fine but be sure and bring layers. Do your research ahead of time and prepare for the worst. Be sure and bring waterproof outer layers and warm base layers. Avoid cotton as it easily soaks up water and takes a long time to dry—wool, silk, and polypropylene are better options. Most importantly, be sure and stay dry to avoid losing body heat. If you do get wet, change clothes immediately.

