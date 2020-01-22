How to Prevent (and Properly Treat) Hypothermia in the Backcountry

Treatment: Mild and Severe Cases

In cases of mild hypothermia, your first priority should be to move the person out of the cold and into a sheltered environment. Next, you’ll want to remove all wet clothing and replace with warm, dry clothes. To slow the rate of heat loss, wrap the affected person in a sleeping bag or tarp—it can also be helpful to put a second person in the sleeping bag for added heat.

Give the victim warm food and sugary drinks, but steer clear of alcohol or caffeinated beverages. Avoid using hot water bottles or heat packs as this can impair the body’s shivering mechanism. Try building a fire or having the patient inhale steam from boiled water.

In cases of severe hypothermia, handle the victim very gently as their heart is at risk. Place the patient in a sleeping bag and stack blankets and clothing on top of them to prevent further cooling. If the victim has an altered mental state, avoid giving them food or water (this can be a choking hazard). Seek help immediately and initiate an evacuation to get the affected to a hospital for professional help. In cases where there is no sign of breathing or a pulse after one minute, CPR may be necessary (if there is any sign of a pulse or breathing avoid administering CPR). Seek emergency help immediately and move the victim to a warm, protected environment. CPR can be delayed for up to 10 minutes if safety is a concern. Once you begin, CPR should be administered continuously. Regular chest compressions should be administered and ventilation should be given at a normal rate (unless the patient has advanced airway).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!