Pro offroad racer BJ Baldwin shows result of hitting car-size rock

The 2016 Baja 1,000 offroad truck race officially got underway this weekend. And two-time champ BJ Baldwin has already checked out when he hit a car-size rock going 75 mph.

Baldwin describes the crash briefly in this video he posted to Facebook. “I hit a rock the size of a car. But everybody’s fine,” he tells the camera.

Slurring, he admits he “may have hit my head a little hard.”

Baldwin continues, saying, “This was a really bad crash. This was the worst thing I’ve hit, so far. To date.”

Thankfully Baldwin and his crew are alright, as clearly this was an awful crash. Baldwin doesn’t tend to mess up too much, but when he does he clearly goes all out.

