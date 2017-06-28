Pro skier shows off his new Rolls-Royce outfitted as a rally car





Swedish skier Jon Olsson is no stranger to turning high-end cars into ferocious, offroad rally vehicles. A quick browsing of Olsson’s Instagram, and you’ll find that he is a bonafide car junkie (aside from being a world-class freeskier).

Olsson is a self-described car fanatic, and has previously owned a heavily customized Audi RS6 and a Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 — the second of which he raced up a glacier once.

Olsson latest project was having a new Rolls-Royce Wraith outfitted as a rally car. And we have to say, it’s a sight to see.

Nicknamed “George the Rolls”, a Wraith starts upwards of $300,000. George features a V-12 twin turbo engine, custom 24-inch Forgiato rims, a custom QuickSilver exhaust system and a magnet-secured roof mount that’s for surfboards (since it’s summer and they don’t need a ski box).

You can say what you will about Olsson’s taste, but this is certainly one of the most luxurious rally cars ever built on the planet.

