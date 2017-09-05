Pro surfer Dane Reynolds and wife welcome twin girls to the world

Professional surfer Dane Reynolds and his wife, Courtney, welcomed their second and third children into the world late Sunday evening. To be more specific, they had twin girls and named them Bobbie and Maggie.

The couple announced the pregnancy back in April, and with their 2-year-old boy Sammy, they now sport a much bigger family. Aside from raising infants again, Reynolds also is in the midst of getting a fledgling surf/skate company, Former, off the ground. Having launched earlier this year with the likes of Austyn Gillette, Craig Anderson, Warren Smith and a few others, the brand is still very much in its early stages.

The surf and skate communities wished the new parents well on Instagram. Pro surfer Jack Freestone, who is expecting his own child with Alana Blanchard soon, said, “Congrats man. What a beautiful addition to the beautiful family.”

Pro surfer Joel Tudor said, “Good work young man.” And pro skater Mikey Taylor said, “Congrats!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼”

All in all, it seems like it was a wonderful weekend for the Reynolds. Congratulations — we can’t wait to see these two Reynolds twins ripping in the years to come.

