Pro surfer Filipe Toledo takes baby daughter surfing for first time

One of the best parts about having kids is getting to share with them the outdoor activities you’ve always enjoyed — just look at someone like pro surfer Josh Kerr with his daughter Sierra Kerr. Getting your kids into surfing or skateboarding is part of the fun of being a parent.

Just ask Championship Tour surfer and number 9 surfer in the world Filipe Toledo. The 22-year-old Brazilian recently got his 10-month-old daughter Mahina on some waves for the first time, and he couldn’t have been happier.

As primeiras ondas surfadas da @mahinatoledo ! Muito feliz em poder passar umas das melhores sensações do mundo Obrigado Jesus por essa oportunidade incrível! Imagens : @ricardinhotoledo Edit: @baronisfilms // Mahina Just had her first session with daddy! Stoked to be able to share some waves with my little one! Feel so blessed A post shared by Filipe Toledo (@filipetoledo) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Toldeo took the family to Doheny State Beach and paddled his daughter into her first waves. While he’s had her out on the standup paddleboard previously, this was the first time Mahina actually rode some surf.

If she turns out to be anything like her dad, we’re guessing that Mahina is going to be battling for women’s world titles in 2035 and beyond. Don’t forget her name, as she’ll probably be boosting big airs with dad’s lessons by the time she’s 10.

Ma baby! Te amo filha @mahinatoledo Photo: @muirman A post shared by Filipe Toledo (@filipetoledo) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

