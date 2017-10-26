Pro surfer Julian Wilson and wife Ashley Osborne expecting first child





WMN Surf Mag published an interview with Osborne yesterday in which she confirms she is pregnant and the due date is set for March 2018.

The Australian power couple is set to join the likes of other expecting pro surfers Alana Blanchard and Jack Freestone (their first) along with Bethany Hamilton and her husband Adam Dirks (their second).

The interview with Osborne took place in Portugal after Wilson’s loss in the final of the MEO Rip Curl Pro to Gabriel Medina. The second-place finish for Wilson catapulted him into fourth place on the Men’s Championship Tour, and keeping him alive for the world title showdown at the Billabong Pipe Masters in December.

Wilson, 28, and Osborne, 25, tied the knot earlier this year. Osborne is a full-time model, but for the last 10 weeks has been traveling with Wilson on the Championship Tour. The WMN Surf Mag interview tells that she is currently three months pregnant.

Congratulations to the expecting couple from everyone here at GrindTV. A top five finish on this year’s Championship Tour, and possibly even a world title if things go his way, would be a nice icing on the cake for Wilson.

