Pro surfer Leila Hurst starts summer off right by being on the water





From the looks of it, pro surfer Leila Hurst knows how to enjoy summer. Watch Hurst and her dad Rich take MasterCraft’s new XT22 for some wakesurfing sessions, fishing and waterskiing to kick off summer in the below video.

The new XT22 is a larger XT crossover boat from MasterCraft, designed for endless family adventures on the water.

Hurst and her dad have always enjoyed being on the water together, and they take full advantage of the crossover capabilities of the new XT22 for just about any and every water activity.

Check out more about the new XT22 from MasterCraft here.

