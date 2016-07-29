Pro surfer Sebastian Zietz proposes to his girlfriend at the Vans U.S. Open





Love is in the air at the 2016 Vans U.S. Open of Surfing: As a plane flew across the beach with a banner that read, “KRISY FULT, WILL YOU MARRY ME?” Sebastian Zietz got down on one knee on the Huntington Beach Pier and proposed to his girlfriend (whose name is actually Krisy Fulp).

She said yes.

Such a lucky guy to have this amazing woman by my side @krisyf I love you so much and I can’t wait to live the rest of my life by your side❤️❤️😘😘😘😍 A video posted by Sebastian Zietz (@seabassz) on Jul 29, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT

Zietz, who was born in Florida but grew up on Kauai, and Fulp, who was born on Kauai, jointly own a gym on the island called Fit Lab Kauai.

The mood in the surfers’ area was one of excitement for the happy couple.

World Surf League (WSL) commentator and ex-pro surfer Strider Wasilewski told GrindTV, “He set the bar, blew us out of the water. He’s got planes flying by, setting up fake photo shoots, throwing it all down. Good work, Seabass.”

A video posted by GrindTV (@grindtv) on Jul 29, 2016 at 4:22pm PDT

After realizing that the airplane proposal had belonged to Zietz, pro surfer Carlos Munoz told GrindTV, “I wish the best to Seabass. I hope the best for him in this next step of life.”

Sebastian Zietz is having a really good year. After falling off the WSL’s Men’s World Championship Tour (WCT) last year, he is currently 10th in the CT rankings, determined to re-qualify for the 2017 Tour.

He had been on Tour since 2013, the year he blitzed through the Hawaii contests to win the Triple Crown of Surfing.

Today, he snuck past Nate Yeomans and Kiron Jabour in Round 4 of the Men’s World Qualifying Series contest.

Zietz will surf, as a newly engaged man, in Round 5 tomorrow of the U.S. Open.

This story was co-reported with GrindTV Senior Editor Jon Perino from the 2016 Vans U.S. Open of Surfing.

Editor’s Note, 7/29/16, 6:50 p.m.: An earlier version of this story had Fulp’s first name spelled Krissy. GrindTV regrets the error.

