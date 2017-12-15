



Uncharted watercraft debuts Scorpion and Outbound “pod” kayaks

Uncharted Watercraft Scorpion FX

($975, unchartedwatercraft.com)

Let space scientists study such spherical, interstellar asteroids as “Oumuamua” for alien influence, and Hollywood reels in accolades for The Last Jedi. In the paddling world, the “future of kayaking” is being claimed by Formex Manufacturing’s new Uncharted Watercraft. The company’s new kayak line is billed as the most compact and portable hardshell kayak on the market today.

Heading the line is the pod-like Scorpion, whose front floats and mid-frame disassemble in seconds and pack into the rear float. Once packed up, the Scorpion fits into the trunk of most cars and can be shipped via Fed EX or UPS with no oversized charges.

But the real proof is in the paddling. When assembled, the 8-foot-long, 58-lb. Scorpion carries a capacity of 250 pounds, with a sit-on-top design allowing paddlers to stretch their legs onto the front pontoons while paddling. The sit-on-top design also includes comfortable foot wells on the front float for relaxing. Made of twin-sheet polyethylene for durability, its split-front float design allows for maximum stability for paddlers of all levels. It also comes with a 6-inch diameter storage hatch in the rear float for gear.

With an emphasis on angling, the Scorpion’s sister craft, the 11-foot Outbound GT ($1,235), comes with two rod holders in the rear float and one in the front, as well as two 6-inch storage hatches. With a capacity of 500 pounds, the three-piece frame packs up like a clamshell for convenient storage and easy transportation (use the wheels provided to roll it like a suitcase into a truck bed).

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

