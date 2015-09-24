Professional stone skipper skips rock to other side of lake





Kurt Steiner is the official world-record holder for the most consecutive skips of a stone on water with 88, so video of him skipping a rock to the opposite side of a lake shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Steiner, a “professional” stone skipper who presumably still competes in stone-skipping contests, recently displayed his notable talent at Lake Paran in Bennington, Vermont. According to UPI, Steiner skipped a stone more than a dozen times, and it appeared to have reached the opposite shore.

Lake Paran isn’t Lake Michigan, but it is still a remarkable feat, especially to anyone who has attempted skipping a rock on water. Watch his impressive throw:

Steiner’s Guinness World Record for most consecutive skips of a stone was achieved Sept. 6, 2013 at Red Bridge, near Kane, Pennsylvania. According to Guinness World Records, Steiner was the record holder of this category from 2002-2007, as well.

He told Guinness World Records in 2013 that he had collected more than 10,000 quality rocks and that he looks for stones “that weigh between 3 to 8 ounces … that are very smooth (they don’t have to be perfectly round), flat bottoms and are between 1/4 to 5/16th of an inch thick.”

Incidentally, the World Stone Skimming Championships are Sunday, Sept. 27, on Easdale Island near Oban in Argyll, Scotland. No word whether Steiner is competing.

More from GrindTV

Rock fall closes road in Zion National Park

5 wacky, weird waves that surfers love

Is the Sondors the most affordable eBike ever?

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!