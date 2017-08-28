Push: A Short Film on Standup Paddling to Personal Extremes

Endurance SUP racing is on the rise. Where race disciplines like downwinding, surf sprinting and course racing are still very popular, more and more athletes are turning to endurance events—races like Ironmana, the Chattajack and the Yukon River Quest—with missions as much about championing personal goals as they are about besting the competition. Training for these races is as mentally demanding as it is physically, and the fortitude required to maintain composure through the finish line is a characteristic that benefits many other aspects of an athlete’s life. Here’s a look at what it’s like to go there with endurance racer Jason Bennett in the new short SUP film from Lee Visuals, PUSH.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

