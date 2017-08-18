Rapper Meek Mill arrested for riding dirt bike in NYC streets

Rapper Meek Mill was arrested on Thursday evening in New York City for illegally riding a dirt bike in the streets.

According to The New York Daily News, Meek Mill was arrested on reckless-endangerment charges for popping wheelies on Wednesday in the Inwood neighborhood of Upper Manhattan.

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, unwisely posted videos to his Instagram of himself riding in the streets of Inwood and performing wheelies, tipping off the NYPD.

In an Instagram Live video streamed during his arrest, cops mention that they have photos and videos of Williams illegally riding a dirt bike on Wednesday.

The NYPD has been strict on dirt-bike riding in the streets recently, having crushed confiscated dirt bikes on Facebook Live last summer in an attempt to send a message to would-be riders. But that has not really deterred much. Other cities, like Baltimore, have also cracked down, having confiscated 200 bikes since last summer.

Williams is well known for riding dirt bikes in the streets throughout his travels around the world, especially when in his hometown of Philadelphia. His lawyer has stated that he was arrested because of his celebrity. No word on whether or not the charges will stick.

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!