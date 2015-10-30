Rare albino sturgeon, possibly the world’s biggest, caught on Fraser River





A Canadian fisherman landed a rare and massive albino sturgeon that very well could be a world record with the fish measuring an amazing 11 feet, 2 inches and weighing an estimated 1,000 pounds or more.

Chilliwack angler Chad Helmer took 2 1/2 hours to land the albino sturgeon on the famous Fraser River in British Columbia, Canada, a destination known for its massive white sturgeon. But they are usually gray in color not actually white like this one.

“A biologist phoned me and said they have never seen anything like it, and neither have I,” Helmer told GrindTV in an email Friday. “It’s a pretty cool fish. It was really neat to see.”

After taking photos along the shoreline, Helmer released the albino sturgeon, leaving him with amazing memories and quite a fish tale to tell.

“No one in the world has ever caught an albino sturgeon this size ever,” Helmer wrote on his Chad’s Fishing Charters Facebook page. “Pretty sweet.”

An Internet search for albino sturgeon images resulted in none the size Helmer caught, and only one much smaller could be found—an albino sturgeon caught in the Snake River in Washington this summer. Biologists told the Spokesman Review they had never heard of an albino sturgeon in the Snake River before.

Helmer’s family have caught thousands of fish over 40 years of fishing the Fraser River and this is a first.

“We’ve never, ever seen one like that before,” said Helmer, who made the catch two weeks ago but the news of which is just now getting attention on fishing and outdoors sites in the U.S.

No world records are kept for albino sturgeon, and since most of these massive white sturgeon are caught and released, official world records cannot be verified since you must weigh the fish on a certified scale, requiring the fish be killed. For that reason, the IGFA world record for a white sturgeon stands at only 468 pounds.

However, the largest white sturgeon caught by a fisherman is believed to be the estimated 1,100-pounder measuring 12 feet, 4 inches caught in July 2012. It was released on the Fraser River, too.

