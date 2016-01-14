Rare, monstrous sea creature washes ashore on a Philippine beach





A monstrous oarfish, a sea creature thought to be the source of many sea serpent tales, washed ashore in the Philippines, leaving beachgoers gawking at the rarely seen elongated fish.

The oarfish measured more than 13 feet, weighed 110 pounds and was dead when it was recently discovered on a beach in Libon, a town in the Philippine province of Albay. It had a wound in its mouth but the cause of death was undetermined, according to ABS-CBN News.

Albay Governor Joey Salceda, who posted photos of the sea creature on his Facebook page, told the Manila Bulletin that half the fish was sold to the locals in the market, while the other half was distributed among the residents.

ABS-CBN News said most of the people had never seen an oarfish before:

Oarfish grow up to 36-feet long, are found in all temperate to tropical oceans, live in waters as deep as 3,300 feet and are rarely seen on the surface. Occasionally, oarfish carcasses will wash ashore, much to the bemusement of beachgoers.

This was the second oarfish that has washed up on a Philippine beach. A 10-foot oarfish carcass was discovered by a fisherman floating near the shore in Antique last July.

More from GrindTV

How one group is ‘greening’ up the surf industry

Win a free trip to Oregon’s Seven Wonders

5 stateside waterfalls you won’t want to miss

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!