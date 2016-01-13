Rare yellow-bellied sea snake found on San Diego beach





For at least the third time since October, a highly venomous yellow-bellied sea snake has been discovered on a Southern California beach.

The latest rare find — the snakes were lured north of their tropical and subtropical realms thanks at least in part to El Niño — was Tuesday in the City of Coronado in San Diego County.

The barely-live reptile was found by a beachgoer at the north end of Dog Beach, and collected by lifeguards. NBC San Diego reports that lifeguards planned to turn the reptile over to Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Yellow-bellied sea snakes breed in tropical seas and cannot survive on land. They can measure to about 30 inches (the Coronado snake was slightly smaller).

The first of three yellow-bellied sea snakes to have been found in Southern California in 2015-16 was discovered in Oxnard, in Ventura County, last October.

That was said to be the first sighting of a wild yellow-bellied sea snake in Southern California in more than 30 years.

Another sea snake was found in Huntington Beach, in Orange County, in December.

No bites to humans have been reported.

The yellow-bellied sea snake is one of many tropical or subtropical species to have been spotted or caught off Southern California during the past year.

Most have been fish, such as yellowfin tuna, wahoo, blue marlin and mahimahi.

El Niño, which is marked by warming originating in the equatorial Pacific, was one factor.

Another might have been a phenomenon known simply as the warm blob. That vast swath of unusually warm water, which spreads from Mexico to Alaska, became evident in 2014 and did not fully dissipate before the effects of current El Niño were realized.

More from GrindTV

S. African surfer officially claims Guinness World Record for longest surf session

Why the Sierra is the perfect playground for Weston Peick and friends

Man killed while hanging from side of truck on his skateboard

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!