The mountain bike world has been blessed already by several Revel Co. productions already this year, but the latest piece from Brandon Semenuk and Rupert Walker seriously ups the game yet again.

Building on a series that helped create a sub-genre of mountain bike films, Raw 100 V5 sees Semenuk take his slope steed to the hallowed proving grounds of Utah, and raise the bar.

