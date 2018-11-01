History in the Making: Record Black Marlin from a Kayak





A New Record Black Marlin Caught From a Kayak at Los Buzos Resort in Panama

When all the stars align, you could find yourself connected to a billfish of epic proportions off the coast of Panama – Adam Fisk found himself in that exact situation. Estimated by enthusiasts/anglers, Fisk’s black marlin is said to have been around 450 pounds: the largest of its kind brought to leader from a kayak (a true IGFA release).

With both sailfish and marlin inhabiting similar hunting grounds, it was unclear to Fisk what he had hooked at first tug, but upon the fish’s attempt to drag him out to sea, the broadside became visible on a massive jump and he was able to identify the giant. We can only imagine the thoughts going through his mind as the fish peeled line off the reel and dragged him over a mile before backup arrived in the form of panga boats from the lodge. After a tow of around 10 miles, a fight of four-plus hours and over 30 jumps, the monster connected to Fisk’s 100-pound main line was brought close enough for a leader-grabbing release. Being the first Marlin landed solely from a kayak out of Los Buzos Panama, I think it’s a safe bet to say that this is going to be a premiere billfish destination for years to come.

The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

