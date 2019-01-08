History in the Making: Record Dogtooth Tuna From a Kayak

Pending World Record Dogtooth Tuna Landed From a Kayak in Guam

The open ocean can afford some incredible opportunities to wrangle a fish of a lifetime from a kayak, but it’s not every day that fish is a world record. For Raf Vargas, that day recently happened off the coast of Guam.

Picture this: You have a 170-pound dogtooth tuna tied to the end of your rod, it’s dragging you out to sea, the wind is picking up and you can’t take a single finger off of your rod to, as much as, take a drink of water. Lasting nearly two hours, you could say this was a fight that only the likes of Rocky Balboa could endure, but low and behold, Vargas was able to land this world-record fish. It’s safe to say, we’d put him in the ring against the best of ’em.

Find more of Vargas’s chronicles on his Youtube and Instagram, you won’t regret it.

The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

