



Recovery Food for SUP Athletes

Recovery post-workout can be affected by mental and physical rest, but did you know that diet can also play a part in how your body recuperates? Standup paddling—or exercise in general—is part of a healthy lifestyle. However, exertion in arduous training and grueling races should be followed with the consumption of foods that help rehydrate the body, promote muscle regeneration and growth, and refuel the body. —Shari Coble

Lean Protein

Pack in the protein for muscle growth, as amino acids found in protein are key nutrients in building new muscle, as well as maintaining overall muscular health. After a strenuous paddle, opt for consuming 15 to 25 grams of protein within a half-hour of training, as experts in Australia have found that gives athletes the optimal benefit.

Omega-3 Fats

Healthy omega-3 fats repair damage that occurs to muscle cells from overexertion. These “good fats” are found in whole foods including avocado, flaxseed, chia seeds and salmon. Omega-3 fats also help reduce inflammation, pain and recovery time, while simultaneously increasing the utilization and synthesis of protein. Their ability to reduce inflammation makes foods containing omega-3 fats the perfect snack to help sooth those sore and achy muscles after a grueling race.

Whole Food/Unrefined Carbohydrates

The carbohydrates found in fruits and vegetables are diminished during workouts because they’re the fuel necessary to both perform and recover. Bananas, rice and potatoes are good options in addition to berries, which are full of antioxidants. Watermelon boasts carbs and a high water content that helps rehydrate, while black beans offer significant amount of carbohydrates and protein. Especially the case for long-distance paddlers, unrefined carbs are essential to fueling and recovering from your next paddle.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!