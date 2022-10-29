It’s the oldest trick in the book: Fill a brown paper bag with fresh dog shit, put it on your neighbor’s porch, light the top on fire, and run like hell. As you watch from the safety of a nearby bush, said neighbor will step out onto the porch and—taking the bait, hook, line, and sinker—proceed to stomp out the bag, covering their morning loafers with the kind of funk that never truly comes clean. After racing in this year’s Red Bull Bay Climb, I’ve come to understand one thing: I am that neighbor with the besmirched slippers. Allow me to explain…

See, by the time the details for this year’s Red Bull Bay Climb had hit my inbox, I’d already taken the bait. My flight was booked, my bike was prepped, and I’d even made a few training runs up a nearby mountain road to make sure my legs could still handle a hill.

When I accepted the invitation in late September, it seemed harmless enough: “How fast can you bike 0.32 miles?” Sounds easy, sign me up. What could possibly go wrong?

Fast forward four weeks, and looking out from the safety of a nearby bush on a steep San Francisco driveway, you’ll clearly see me standing at the bottom of Potrero Hill, staring wide-eyed at the .32 miles of 24% grade I had come out to climb. You may also notice the unmistakeable look on my face of someone who both sees the flaming bag of shit and knows he’s about to step on it anyways.

Fast forward another hour, and you’ll find me lying on the sidewalk at the top of the hill, wheezing with leaden legs, struggling to hold down the sugar-free Red Bull and breakfast burrito I foolishly had for breakfast.