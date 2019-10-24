Adventure Desert Dispatch: Photo Gallery From Wednesday at Red Bull Rampage 10 Courtesy of Satchel Cronk/BIKE Magazine 5 / 10 by BIKE Magazine Last hits steeze with Tommy G. 5 Tips to Elevate Your Next MTB Ride Fox US Open of Mountain Biking; Photo Gallery For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube! Back to top More News Why Doctors Are Turning to Psychedelics to Treat Depression and Addiction Macy’s Has A Last Minute Gift With This Manicure Kit On Sale For 62% Off The Unbeatable Holiday Gift: Save $70 on a 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit Today How to Stick to Your Resolutions and Achieve Your Goals in 2020 Watch: This 26-Year-Old Belgian Climber Free Climbed 'The Nose' on El Capitan The Perfect Last-minute Gift—This Air Fryer Is 50% Off Right Now at Macy’s All Stories More Videos The MJ5: Tony Hawk on His Favorite Gear, Why He Always Carries His Board, and More Here's the Difference Between Bourbon and Whiskey Young Guns and a Supercharged Catamaran: U.S. SailGP Team Takes on New York City More from Adventure ‘Running Wild’ Clips: Channing Tatum Skydives and Climbs Boulders With Bear Grylls in Norway New Mexico Junior Senator Martin Heinrich Is D.C.'s Last Dealmaker Rock Climbing 101: Five Simple Tips to Prevent Massive Mistakes Gridding: How a Relatively Unknown Sport Is Pushing Hikers to New Extremes Antelope Canyon Will No Longer Offer Photo Tours Due to Overcrowding Looking Back at the Most Daring Climbing Feats and Records of 2019 A Souped-Up Seaplane Made the World’s First Fully Electric Commercial Flight Here Are 5 of the Quietest Parks in North America A Bomb Cyclone Caused a Colossal 75-Foot Wave Off California