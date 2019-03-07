‘Red Bull Switchboard’ Gets College Students Surfing and Snowboarding in the Same Day





On March 23, Red Bull and 300 college students will be embarking on a unique road trip from the beach to the snow, for the ultimate “California Dream Day.”

They’ll begin the day with an early morning surf in either Huntington Beach or Ocean Beach (San Diego), depending on where you’re located, and then hop a bus up to Big Bear for a shred session at Big Bear Mountain Resort’s Red Bull Plaza.

Open to all college students, it’ll be a chance to experience something that makes Southern California such an awesome place to live: surfing and snowboarding in the same day.

The ticket includes transportation to/from several Southern California college campuses, as well as some food and, of course, a Big Bear lift ticket.

Students will also be joined by Red Bull athletes to further elevate this one-of-a-kind experience. The whole event is expected to last about 12 hours.

It’ll be a day for SoCal college-aged surfers and snowboarders to really push the limits of what’s possible in the Golden State.

Check out the Red Bull site for all the details about pick-up times and locations, as well as purchase tickets. Space is limited to 300 people.

