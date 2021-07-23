Small-Plane Adventures Perfect for Those Seeking Solitude

Life is a highway? Not with these fantastic airborne adventures. You see, the sound of silence is just a quick plane ride away. And in these cases, big trips come by way of small aircrafts. See our favorite small-plane adventures for those seeking solitude.
Best Small-Plane Adventures Across North America
Middle Fork Salmon River, Idaho
To reach the best of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, you need to fly. From a put-in at Indian Creek, whitewater paddlers ride 100 rapids in as many miles during a week floating one of the most remote areas in the Lower 48. The finale features 3,000-foot granite cliffs in Impassable Canyon. Middle Fork River Expeditions gets you there in a Cessna 205.
[From $2,499; idahorivers.com]Learn More
Talkeetna Mountains, Alaska
Many Alaska destinations involve picking across glaciers or bushwhacking—the Talkeetnas demand neither. Hikers here cruise across open tundra surrounded by toothy peaks, forging a trail-less route through rivers and berry bogs where grizzlies graze. After a week in this treeless place, roads seem foreign. Chulengo Expeditions accesses it in a Cessna 185.
[From $2,200; chulengo.org]Learn More
Brassua Lake, Maine
In forested northern Maine, Birches Resort flies paddlers to Brassua Lake, a remote, 9,454-acre paradise reached with owner John Willard’s 1947 Piper Super Cruiser PA 12. Day-trippers use kayaks and canoes he has hidden along the shoreline to explore open water framed by the Canadian Appalachians and plumb narrow tributaries where deer, moose and bear roam.
[From $200; birches.com]Learn More
