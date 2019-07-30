You Can Now Rent Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Jimmy Chin’s Adventuremobile





On Tuesday, the “peer-to-peer” car sharing service, Turo, announced that it has partnered with photographer, alpinist and filmmaker Jimmy Chin. Outdoor enthusiasts can now rent the fully retrofitted Chevy 2012 AWD Express Van that Chin lived out of while filming his Oscar-award-winning documentary “Free Solo.”

If you’re looking for a proper adventure rig to try out vanlife before diving into it full-time, services like Turo are the perfect solution – and a van like Chin’s is the ultimate vehicle for you to test the waters.

“As I’m getting ready for another summer of travel, I have decided to partner with Turo and list the van I lived in while filming ‘Free Solo,'” Chin says in a press release. “Pretty stoked to give others the opportunity to tool around in my van.”

Fully customized to handle off-the-beaten-path adventures, Chin’s rig is equipped with a pop-top camper with a double bed (as well as a second fold-down double bed below), a roof-mounted solar power system, a propane stove for all your cooking needs, as well as full-swivel captains chairs at the helm. It’s all-wheel drive, so exploring off-road is certainly in its wheelhouse, and it seats five people.

“The flexibility of van life is perfect for adventure,” explains Chin. “When you’re living out of your van, climbing and hiking wherever you want, there’s no rush. It’s a simple life. I did it for a long time, and I’d do it all over again. Since I can’t live that life full-time anymore, at least someone else can have a taste of it in my van.”

The van is now available at a rate of $250 per day (minimum 1-week rental). It’s currently located at the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Jackson, WY (just a short drive from Yellowstone National Park). Included distance for the rental is 1,000 miles per week, and 1,500 miles per month. There’s also the option to rent additional climbing, hiking, and sleeping gear.

“My van has taken me on climbing and skiing trips all around North America,” says Chin. “I can’t wait to hear about the kinds of adventures people experience in it this summer.”

