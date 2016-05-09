Report says Solomon Islands sinking into ocean due to man-made climate change





A new scientific study is making waves for its claims that five of the Solomon Islands in the Southeast Pacific have completely vanished into the sea as a direct result of man-made climate change.

The study, published Friday in the Environmental Research Letters journal, marks the first time that anyone has directly associated the loss of Solomon Island shoreline with human-caused global warming, according to its authors.

The study projects that the continued sea level rise poses a direct threat to many of the roughly 500,000 people that call the Solomon Islands home.

The Solomon Islands cover an estimated 10,000 square miles (meaning residents aren’t very densely populated), but moving away from the rising sea is a dangerous, and at times fiscally impossible, choice for inhabitants.

“There are large volcanic islands where people can relocate to,” lead study author Dr. Simon Albert wrote. “The majority of land is tightly controlled by traditional owners — so moving one group of people onto other peoples’ lands has been the source of ethnic conflict.”

Aside from the five islands that have completely vanished under the ocean, the study also listed six other islands currently experiencing significant shoreline reduction. Per its findings, those islands may soon disappear into the ocean.

“For the past 20 years, the Solomon Islands have been a hotspot for sea level rise,” Albert wrote in the Scientific American about his study. “Here the sea has risen at almost three times the global average, around 7-10 millimeter per year since 1993.”

The scientists used historical evidence and images of the Solomon Islands to record the changes to 33 coral atolls over the years between 1947 and 2015. Some of the islands that have already vanished were home to vegetation that was roughly 300 years old.

Now that there is definitive evidence of the Solomon Islands disappearing, locals are calling on the international community to help them brace for the rising oceans.

“This ultimately calls for support from development partners and international financial mechanisms such as the Green Climate Fund,” Melchior Mataki, the chairman of the Solomon Islands’ National Disaster Council, told the Scientific American. “This support should include nationally driven scientific studies to inform adaptation planning to address the impacts of climate change in Solomon Islands.”

