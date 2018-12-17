Canoe & Kayak teamed up with open-boat expert Jim Coffey—founder of Quebec-based outfitter Esprit Whitewater Worldwide as well as R3: Rescue for River Runners—and Mike McKay from Five2Nine Productions for a series of whitewater rescue lesson videos that debuted exclusively on CanoeKayak.com. Here, in Episode Nine, Coffey covers a topic as relevant as ever: how to mitigate the risks of a foot entrapment hazard, highlighting three key lines of defense.
Next up: Foot entrapment rescue assessments.
The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak
