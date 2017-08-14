Canoe & Kayak teamed up with open-boat badass Jim Coffey—founder of Quebec-based outfitter Esprit Whitewater Worldwide as well as R3: Rescue for River Runners—and Mike McKay from Five2Nine Productions for a series of whitewater rescue lesson videos we debuted exclusively on CanoeKayak.com a few years ago. The lessons Coffey covers here in Episode Six — principles to keep in mind when using a PFD outfitted with a safety harness — are as important today as ever.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

