In late October 2019, a group of five parachute jumpers, including former Navy SEAL Admiral Bob Harward, took to Mount Everest and set a record by completing the highest parachute jump in history, according to ABC News.

The group made the jump from 20,200 feet after previously doing multiple test jumps from 14,000 feet, 16,000 feet, and 18,000 feet for practice. The overall project and the jumps were sponsored by military technical support company Complete Parachute Solutions (CPS).

“It’s as exciting as any of our missions in the Seal community,” Harward said in an interview with ABC News. “As always we mitigate the risks, we plan accordingly and it went perfectly.”

CPS posted about the jump on Facebook, writing that Harward also became the oldest person to land a parachute at over 20,000 feet.

“On Sunday, October 27, 2019, five jumpers safely landed CPS parachutes and Topout Aero oxygen systems on the West Col in the Nepali Himalayas (20,200 ft MSL; density altitude of 22,700 ft MSL),” CPS posted. “As I shared yesterday, those jumpers were OJ Anderson, Kevin Duke and Gregory Tomas of CPS, Bob Harward of Lockheed Martin and Ryan Jackson of Topout Aero. As unofficial records go, they matched the feat of Paul-Henry DeBaere who landed on the Col earlier this year.”

You can watch the full video of the jump here.

