



Review: Bluesmiths Kula Hoodie

$250

Bluesmiths.com

Hoodies are our go-to, off-water warming devices when we get done with a paddle. Zip it up, flip up the hood, stick your hands in the pockets and savor the warmth that you created while on the water. We’ve been using hoodies for years, some made from cotton, some wool, some fleece. They are not created equal. After years of unscientific studies and trial and error we have the knowledge to say that the Bluesmiths Kula WindPro Hoodie is one of the best we’ve ever used.

What sets the Kula apart are the details: this garment is made for life on and around the water by a crew of hard-paddling ocean athletes based in Maui. The tightly knit outer layer is impressively water- and wind-resistant; water beads off it in light rain showers but it will not keep you dry in a deluge or during submersion. It will also withstand a soft wind but when it’s biting and cold you’re going to want a shell outer layer to keep the breeze out. The downy soft 90 percent polyster/10 percent elastane fabric will also keep you warm when wet and stretch as you mount your board on the car or take a deep paddle stroke. This construction is also incredibly resilient against snags and abrasion which keeps it looking sharp for a long time.

And this hoodie does look good. Usually, performance clothing looks techy and strange as soon as you step into say, an urban environment. The Kula’s slim cut, subtle details and mellow color offerings mean it’s as flattering as it is functional (the slim cut also means that they’re pretty true to size for athletic builds). We’ve worn it straight from the beach straight to a meeting on many occasions and will continue to for years to come. From on the water to the mountains to the office, you can’t go wrong with the Kula.

Bluesmiths Kula Hoodie

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!