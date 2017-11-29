Standup Paddleboard Review: Boardworks Eradicator

12’6” X 26” X 6 1/2” (246 LITERS)

$1,150

BOARDWORKSSURF.COM

It’s rare to find a board that feels as fast on flatwater as it does stable in wind and waves, but Boardworks found the winning balance with the newest iteration of their Eradicator. The first thing we noticed about the new race model was its solid feel. The first few strokes we felt like we were on a touring board rather than a race board, it was that stable. Then we got it going. The frame is a little on the wider side—great for newer racers or open-ocean lovers—but its flat mid-section and minimal rocker make up much of that speed. While much more stable than a 23-inch wide raceboard, it was nearly as fast in sprints, according to our paddle monitor. The nose starts as a displacement hull, which is great in the flats, then turns to planing in the center with V out the back for improved maneuverability and water release. That setup works great on flatwater, but paired with the boxier-than-average rails to make turns in surf a bit tricky. To make counteract that, Boardworks placed the fin farther forward than the average raceboard’s, which made pivot turns snappy in flatwater and also helps considerably when dropping into waves. All-in-all, this board eradicates any excuse not to paddle, no matter the conditions. –MM

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

