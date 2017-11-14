Review: Grass Racks Bamboo Board Rack

The Oahu Series Horizontal SUP Rack

If you’re at all like us, finding a place to store your SUP can be a challenge. Laying it out in the garage burns up valuable hobby space, and most spouses or roommates just aren’t cool with wedging it between the couches on your living room floor. The Oahu Series bamboo racking system by Grass Racks solves this conundrum.

The Oahu comes in variations to fit one, two or three standup paddleboards (plus a paddle). We tested the single-board rack.

Our first thoughts when taking the Oahu out of the box was, “Damn, this thing is perdy.” The finished bamboo layup rivals any rack we’ve encountered in terms of aesthetics, making it a great option to showcase your prized sled. Functionally, the Oahu is a great way to quell the aforementioned issues of big boards versus small living spaces. The rack’s classic aesthetics pair with its horizontal storage for a unique solution that lets you feel good about storing the board(s) in high-traffic zones of your home. Shoot, your spouse might even let you store your board in the living room after all (don’t quote us on that).

Grass Racks claims the Oahu can hold up to 130 pounds and after our test we believe it. The installment involves just four screws and seems easy enough for anyone to assemble/remove quickly. It held our 12’6″ raceboard and paddle without issue, and actually made it look even better. At $118 it’s not the cheapest rack on the market, but if you’re looking for a quality, solid and presentable option that will last, the Oahu comes highly recommended from our crew. –MM

Our largest and most robust racks, the O’ahu Series is designed to safely store and display leisure paddleboards, race SUPs, and longboard surfboards in a gorgeous, strong, and easy-to-install way. If you have one of these boards, you’ve been left scratching your head about how to safely store and display them and we’ve answered that question.

Style . Gorgeous bamboo grain and rich golden color.

Strength. Crafted from incredibly strong solid 1/2″ bamboo. Supports up to 130 lbs.f

Easy-Installation. Grassracks' unique mounting system takes only minutes to install.

Versatile. Mounting system makes cradles adjustable and interchangeable with other series.

Eco-friendly. Bamboo is one of earth's most sustainable resources.

Organized. Displays boards in a visible and space-efficient way.

Safe. Special padding provides safety from dings, dents, and pressure spots.

Hot-iron branded with our official Grassracks® logo.

Proudly made in the USA.

