Review: Three Women’s Drysuits Put to the Test

By Amanda Nichols

Drawing a private Grand Canyon permit is notoriously difficult, especially for spring and fall months when the weather is somewhere between scorching and freezing. But if you’re willing float the canyon in the middle of winter, your chances of pulling a permit are much higher. While snow is not uncommon, winter temperatures in the Grand tend to be manageable overall, averaging between 60-degree highs and 30-degree lows. Still, with 46-degree water and minimal direct sunlight, there’s one piece of gear that makes the difference between a miserable time and a grand time: a drysuit.

This winter we put three women’s drysuits to the test over a 25-day trip through the canyon. Our lady reviewers rowed rafts, paddled kayaks, waded up chilly side creeks and even (unintentionally) swam a few rapids. Click the links below to read the reviews.