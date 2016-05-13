Richard Branson talks kite-surfing world record





Money may not buy you love, but it could open the door for kite-surfing with beautiful naked women.

At least that’s true for British billionaire Richard Branson who was photographed kite surfing with a South African model, while she was naked.

Not only has he had the opportunity to kite surf with a gorgeous naked model, but he was also part of the Guinness World Record for having the most people kite-surfing at one time.

“It’s important to have fun in life and not take yourself too seriously,” he said about the experience in a video released yesterday.

In February 2014, Branson had three women cling to him while kite-surfing in the British Virgin Islands.

He said the whole thing was orchestrated by pro kite surfer Susi Mai.

“She dragged (two) ladies along and she said, ‘we would all like to jump on your back and see if we can break the world record,'” he said. “Of course I was happy to oblige.”

Of course you were Sir Richard Branson… of course you were.

