River Surfing on Colorado’s Famed G-Wave

Ask any river paddler and you’ll find that late spring is their favorite time of the year. Rising temperatures are rapidly melting the snowpack and that means rivers are pumping. Not only does this increased water flow make for some exciting river runs, but it also means this is prime season for river surfing. One of the top standing waves in the country is located in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. In this latest video from paddler Paul Clark, we get a glimpse of top river paddlers shredding on G-Wave–a wave that only breaks for about two months out of the year. So sit back, relax, and enjoy watching river surfing’s best in their natural habitat.

