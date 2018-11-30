Adventure

Rivian Introduces Fully Electric Trucks and SUVs


Earlier this week, Rivian introduced fully electric trucks and SUVs. Both vehicles can drive up to 400+ miles on a full charge, include quad-motor system all-wheel drive, have 11,000-pound towing capacity, 3-feet of ground clearance, and can go from 0-60 mph in three seconds.

The interior is made from sustainably-sourced premium materials intended for a luxurious feeling.

All of the control panels in the car – from its dashboard to backseat climate control panels – are are controlled by touchscreen software.

It has plenty of backseat comfort, under-body skid protection, and additional storage compartments in the hood and sides.

The vehicles are available for pre-order with the SUVs starting at $65,000 and the trucks starting at $61,500 – both after Federal Tax rebate.

Like any AWD truck, the Rivian Truck is perfect for camping adventures and surf missions.

