Robby Gordon banned from racing in Australia for doing donuts





Robby Gordon is one of the most versatile racers in history. He comes from a family of truck racers and he himself has multiple Baja 1000 victories to his name. He’s also successfully competed all over the world in NASCAR, IndyCar racing, CART racing, rally car racing and his self-created series, Stadium Super Truck racing. But from now on, Gordon is no longer able to race in Australia.

That’s because over the weekend, 48-year-old Gordon decided to take his Stadium Super Truck onto the streets of Darwin, Australia for some donuts. Northern Territory officials did not take too kindly to that, and Gordon was eventually charged with a number of offenses.

According to ABC Australia, Gordon had his truck on a trailer across the street from Lizard’s Bar in the Mitchell Street area. He asked bouncers for permission to rip a few donuts and they saw no reason to stop him, but they also did not have the authority to give him that permission.

“I think I did two doughnuts and put it back on the trailer,” ABC Australia reports Gordon said. But that did not matter to Judge Richard Coats, and Gordon was charged and found guilty of driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle, driving in a dangerous manner and driving a vehicle causing loss of traction.

“It’s one of the busiest streets in Darwin,” Judge Coats said. “I don’t believe the professional driving skills are an excuse. I wish I could take away your professional license, but unfortunately I don’t have the power to do that.”

For that, Gordon had to pay $3,850 in fines, had his truck impounded for 48 hours and lost his Northern Territory license for 12 months. On top of that, the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport issued a statement indefinitely denying Gordon application for a competition visa on health and safety grounds.

Essentially, that means Gordon is banned from racing in Australia, quite possibly for life. This is an extremely harsh blow for Gordon, who has had a very successful racing career all over the world.

While doing donuts in a race truck can seem harmless, it’s also fair to note that these were done on a public road at night that can be busy (for that small town). Thankfully, no one was injured and it was also found that alcohol was not involved in any way. Then again, being banned for racing in the country for life when Gordon appears to be very sorry for doing the donuts is a bit harsh.

