Robert Norman Sets New 24-Hour SUP World Record

Durango, CO – Florida resident Robert Norman set the record for most miles paddled in a 24-hour period on February 11, 2017. Norman, who has only been paddleboarding since 2014, broke the previous record by 12 miles with a total of 111.8 miles.

In addition to his SUP training, Norman is an assistant at a physical therapy center and teaches Tai-Chi and other fitness classes. After getting a SUP board in August 2014, Norman signed up for his first race, fell in love with it and started training for races after that.

His fascination with beating the world record goes back to his childhood. When Norman was young, he would look at world records and know that he wanted to be one of those people who could do something that no one else could do. After researching the 24-hour paddle record, he knew he wanted to not only beat it, but to make it such a large margin that it would be difficult for anyone else to beat.

Nutrition played a big factor in Norman’s ability to successfully beat the 24-hour record. He used a combination of different drinks and food, but he used Tailwind Nutrition to get him through the night hours.

“Initially I had to gather collective information from other ultra-endurance athletes outside of SUP for research, and I looked to running bloggers who swear by Tailwind Nutrition. I decided to use it during my training and I was impressed,” states Norman. “I needed a product that was caffeinated, nourishing and provided hydration to help me through the twilight hours from 12:00 am to 6:00 am.

Norman plans to continue training and if no one goes after his record, he may come back to beat it himself.