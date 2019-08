El Sendero Luminoso, El Potrero Chico, Mexico

Considered one of the more difficult climbs an athlete can tackle, Honnold scaled this 2,500-foot peak in 2014. The North Face described it as what “could be the most difficult ropeless climb in history.” Honnold finished it in just over three hours.

“It is the most technically demanding and involved big wall I have climbed,” Honnold told Alpinist in an interview.