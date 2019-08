Fitz Roy Traverse, Monte Fitz Roy, Los Glaciares National Park, Patagonia, Argentina-Chile border

In 2014, along with climber Tommy Caldwell, Honnold completed the first-ever ascent of the Fitz Roy Traverse. The complicated route includes climbing on seven peaks, including Aguja Guillaumet, Aguja Mermoz, Cerro Fitz Roy, Aguja Poincenot, Aguja Rafael Juárez, Aguja Saint-Exupery, and Aguja S, according to Gripped.com.