Moonlight Buttress, Zion National Park
One of Honnold’s early achievements was a free solo ascent of the Moonlight Buttress, a 1,200-foot climb in Zion National Park. Honnold finished off the climb in just 83 minutes.
“For me, the entire [Moonlight] is pure fingers…awesome, glorious fingers,” Honnold said to Climbing.com in an interview. “In a lot of ways it was less heady than stuff in the Valley, because it’s straight finger crack—it’s more secure. There is some face climbing, but it feels crisp—it feels secure.”
