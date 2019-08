The Nose of El Capitan, Yosemite National Park

Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell made history together at El Capitan on the Nose. After setting two speed records on the peak—finishing in 2 hours, 10 minutes, 51 seconds, and then 2 hours, 1 minute, 50 seconds—the duo finished the climb in under two hours. Honnold’s climb set another speed record with a time of 1 hour, 58 minutes, 7 seconds.