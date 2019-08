Torre Traverse, Patagonia, Argentina-Chile border

Honnold set a speed record for the Torre Traverse with climber Colin Haley. The climb includes the peaks of Cerro Standhardt, Punta Herron, Torre Egger, and Cerro Torre. The duo finished the route in 20 hours, 40 minutes, and they became just the second team of climbers to ever complete the route, according to Climbing.com.