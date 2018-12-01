University Wall, Stawamus Chief Mountain, Canada

In 2014, Honnold made the first-ever free solo ascent of the University Wall on Stawamus Chief Mountain, known as “The Chief.” Honnold finished the climb in less than two hours.

“I climbed the U Wall on my first trip to Squamish something like eight years ago,” Honnold told Alpinist.com. “It’s always represented that burly crack climbing style to me. It’s like the hardman version of Astroman. I’d wanted to solo it [during] other seasons in Squamish, but it’s often wet so I’d never had the opportunity. This year I had good conditions and actually felt up to it.”